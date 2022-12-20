Watch: Mariah Carey Sings with Daughter Monroe in Christmas Special [Video]

Mariah Carey turned her latest New York City Christmas concerts into a CBS special and it featured a duet with her and daughter Monroe.

via JJ:

The 52-year-old singer sang a duet of “Away in a Manger” with Monroe, 11, for the show, which was filmed earlier this month during the Merry Christmas to All tour at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Mariah and Monroe traded off lines on the song and also harmonized and hit some of Mariah‘s signature whistle notes together, which left fans in absolute awe of the young vocal talent.

You can watch a clip of the performance below and the full special will be available to watch on Paramount+.

As part of a Paramount Global cross-company collaboration, MTV will offer additional opportunities to view the special after the CBS broadcast.

Check out the clip below.

How beautiful was it to see @MariahCarey get to share the stage with her daughter Monroe? ?? #MerryChristmasToAll pic.twitter.com/T6iK86MsZs — CBS (@CBS) December 21, 2022