Tory Lanez Fires Back at Megan Thee Stallion for ‘Weaponizing The Justice System’ After She Filed Restraining Order

Tory Lanez has fired back at Megan Thee Stallion as he accused her of ‘weaponizing the justice system’ in a new complaint.

According to court papers obtained by PEOPLE from the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, Lanez (whose real name is Daystar Peterson), 32, filed the motion on Tuesday, Dec. 24 responding to the temporary restraining order request the Grammy-winning artist filed earlier this month.

The documents claim that through her counsel, Megan (whose real name is Megan Pete), 29, “has improperly decided to use the Los Angeles County civil court to file a frivolous request for civil harassment restraining order against Daystar Peterson, who has had zero direct contact with Ms. Pete.”

“When celebrity with millions of dollars and backed by large corporation disagrees with free speech or opinions, they weaponize the justice system, failing to understand that they are public figures, who voluntarily catapulted themselves into the limelight, unable to deal with the controversy and public opinions,” the documents read in part.

Lanez’s complaint cites California Code of Civil Procedure S. 527.8, which “prohibits courts from issuing restraining orders that restrict constitutionally protected speech. The statute ensures restraining order.”

The complaint goes into further detail: “Rather than rebut the commentary or debate the issues raised by Defendant’s comments so people can make up their own minds, Plaintiff has succumbed to the current trend of using the legal system in an attempt to cancel those opinions she disagrees with.”

On Friday, Megan’s attorney Mari Henderson said in a statement to PEOPLE, “It is delusional that a felon convicted of a violent crime for shooting a victim, and then further harassing her, is even contesting a request for a protective order and we are confident the court will act to protect the victim.”

Earlier this month, Megan requested a temporary restraining order against Lanez, alleging that Lanez is harassing her from prison via social media and third parties, naming blogger Milagro Gramz (whose real name Milagro Elizabeth Cooper).

Megan’s request claims that Lanez enlisted Cooper to “bully, harass and further victimize” her.

“Despite being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Ms. Pete, Mr. Peterson continues to subject her to repeated trauma and revictimization,” the request alleged. The filing noted that the “continued harassment” has caused Megan “severe emotional distress and reputational harm.”

“Mr. Peterson is fully aware of the impact of the psychological warfare he has waged against Ms. Pete, yet he continues to deputize his supporters to attack Ms. Pete’s character and integrity,” Megan’s notion claimed.

She previously filed a lawsuit against Cooper in October for alleged harassment and “churning out falsehoods” on his behalf about the 2020 shooting she and Lanez were involved in.

