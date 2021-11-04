Tory Lanez Debunks 'Inaccurate' Report About His And Megan Thee Stallion Case [Photos]

The saga of Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion has been ongoing since July 2020 when the “Hot Girl” rapper was shot in both feet following a party in the Hollywood Hills. After weeks of silence, she eventually pointed the finger at Lanez and he was charged with felony assault.

via: AceShowbiz

On Wednesday, November 3, the 29-year-old musician turned to his Twitter account to slam a news headline that read, “Tory Lanez unable to reach a plea deal in alleged Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, will have to give live testimony.” In response, he wrote, “The wording of this is amazingly inaccurate.”

“I wasn’t ‘UNABLE’ to do anything. They offered what they offered so I wouldn’t go to TRIAL and I DECLINED, It’s very simple,” Tory, whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson, continued. The “Say It” rapper further explained, “No, I will not be giving any live testimony,” before adding, “Please report real news and accurate facts. Ciao.”

Previously, Tory reportedly will not be offered a plea deal over his shooting incident drama, which left Megan with wounded feet. His case is set to go to trial in December. Prosecutors also refused to allow him to try and negotiate with them in an effort to avoid jail time.

Tory allegedly shot Megan with a semiautomatic weapon back in June 2020 as they were leaving a Hollywood Hills party in California. The “SKAT” rapper’s defense lawyer, Shawn Holley, appeared in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 3 and agreed to return with her client on December 14 for a preliminary hearing.

Shawn confirmed her client and prosecutors have had “meaningful talks,” but added her client’s plea remains not guilty. “As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different,” she said in a statement. “That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged.”

Following the alleged gun incident, Tory has been hit with two felony charges, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and is facing up to 22 years and eight months behind bars if convicted.

As for Megan, she was rushed to a local hospital to have a bullet removed in a surgery. The “Savage” raptress was granted a restraining order against the male rapper. She also had a fall-out with a female friend who was with her during the incident.

After the incident, Tory took aim at Megan in his song “Money Over Fallouts” from his 2020 album “Daystar”. In it, he claims that he was “framed” in the shooting incident as he raps, “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/ But them boys ain’t clean enough.”

In a follow-up tweet, the 29-year-old said he’s on a better path now and just wants to be left alone.

Truly been staying out the way and becoming more of a positive person to myself and others …. allow me to continue. That’s all I ask — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) November 4, 2021