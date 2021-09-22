Tory Lanez Deactivates His Social Media And Tells Fans ‘It’s Been Real’ [Photo]

A lot has been said about Tory Lanez in the last year. He was charged in connection to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting last year despite his best attempt to discredit Meg by calling her a liar and clear his name on his Daystar album, and he continues to be one of the most divisive figures in hip-hop. On Tuesday night, speculation hit a new high after Tory cleared his Instagram page and told his fans, “It’s been real.”

via: Hot97

Tory Lanez left a message on Twitter that left fans to speculate. “It’s been real,” he wrote with no further explanation.

Fans assume that Tory is going to prison for the previous allegations against him concerning Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was charged in connection to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting last year. Though Tory has since denied the claims, the allegations just may be true in light of his absence from social media.

Fans comment, “guess who’s goin to jail tonight” quoting Kanye West song “Jail” off his new album, DONDA.

Take a look at the goodbye message below.

Tory acted a full on Instagram the whole pandemic, why leave it now.