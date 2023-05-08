  1. Home
Tory Lanez Begs For New Trial After Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

May 08, 2023 6:28 PM PST

Tory Lanez’s attorneys appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday where they argued for a new trial for the rapper, who was convicted in Dec. 2022 of felony assault in the shooting of fellow hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion.

According to court reporter Meghann Cuniff, Lanez’s attorneys argued ” ineffective assistance of counsel. Lanez’s lawyers’ supplement apparently criticizes Shawn Holley’s work for Lanez and says she had a conflict that pushed George Mgdesyan into the case with little time to prepare.”

At one point “Judge Herriford asking why Lanez’s lawyer didn’t object in trial. That’s his question to Barhoma and Baez about the new expert they hired to analyze the DNA. New expert says Lanez’s DNA was excluded. Herriford wants to know why no one objected to DNA during trial.”

The lawyers continued to argue for a new case for the remainder of the day, you can read the detail account below.

