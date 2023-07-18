Tori Spelling Defends Staying in $100-Per-Night Motel with Kids Amid Mold Infestation [Video]

Tori Spelling is speaking out for the first time since splitting from estranged husband Dean McDermott.

via: Page Six

A paparazzo asked the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum — as she was leaving a Target store in California Monday — why she recently stayed at a $100-a-night motel with her five young kids.

“Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?” she sternly responded.

Spelling, 50, did not disclose whether the real reason she and her children stayed overnight at a cheap lodge was because of an actual mold issue at her Los Angeles property or her looming divorce with their dad.

However, an anonymous source claimed last week that the “90210” alum’s motel-stay had “nothing do with a separation.”

“They decided to stay there because of the ongoing mold problem at their house,” the insider further alleged.

“Tori is taking this issue very seriously and isn’t going to subject herself or her kids to that.”

McDermott, who shares Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, with his estranged wife, was noticeably absent from the motel, according to paparazzi pics.

The family’s mold issue is not new, however, as Spelling first revealed she was dealing with an “extreme” infestation in May.

“Here we are again at Urgent Care,” the “True Tori” alum captioned photos of she and her children wearing face masks at the time.

“We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again.”

Spelling also disclosed in the post that she and her family were just “renters,” adding, “Looks like moving is in our eminent [sic] future as well.”

A few days later, the “Messyness” host shared that she and her kids were still “so sick” from the mold infestation and could not get well.

“Our family needs help,” Spelling added at the time, requesting references for a lawyer.

“Our troubles are next-level with our MOLD problem and the house that’s been slowly killing us for 3 years.”

A month later, McDermott, 56, announced on Instagram that he and Spelling were divorcing after 17 years of marriage.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in part before deleting the post shortly after.

The Canadian actor’s decision to take down the post sparked confusion about whether the couple was actually getting separated, but the patriarch was seen moving items into a storage unit days later.

Spelling then sent subliminal messages via her clothing, wearing a “Boys Lie” T-shirt one day and a “What the Actual F–k Is Going On? sweatshirt another time.

When the paparazzo on Monday asked the “Saved By the Bell” actress whether she was “blindsided” by her ex’s Instagram post, she appeared to ignore the question at first.

However, Spelling then added when asked to confirm if she was getting a divorce, “I’ve always looked better on my own.”