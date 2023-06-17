Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Split After 17 Years [Photos]

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are calling it quits on their nearly two-decade marriage.

via: ET Online

McDermott took to social media to share the news in a statement on Saturday.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” the actor’s statement read. “We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.

McDermott’s post led with a throwback picture of him and the Beverly Hills 90210 actress and ended with a recent picture of them posing with four of their kids.

The 50-year-old actress and the 56-year-old actor, who share five kids together, have been married since 2006.

Spelling has yet to break her silence. McDermott’s statement comes after Spelling shared a family picture by the pool featuring her, McDermott and their five children.

“Back to my zip code… @beverlyhilton hotel has been such a huge part of my life. Went there with my family growing up and now I’m lucky enough to be able to take my own family. #beverlyhitonhotel gave us the most wonderful experience for @stella_mcdermott08 15th birthday,” she wrote. “Penthouse suite, cabanas, cakes, the works. Tbh it was hard to leave. Family time is the best time and @beverlyhilton you continue to always make us feel like true family. We love you! xoxo #90210.”

Spelling and McDermott share their children Finn, 10, Stella, 15, Liam, 16, Hattie, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship. The split news come after a source told ET in November that the two were “very much struggling” in their marriage.

“Tori and Dean do things as a family for the sake of their kids and live in the same house but sleep in separate rooms,” the source said. “Tori is more vocal about what goes on between them, and Dean is just completely checked out.”

According to the source, McDermott’s continued alleged infidelities have hurt the marriage most.

“Dean has been caught in so many lies and infidelities over the years and Tori is just over it,” the source said. “Dean does not want to get divorced because of financial reasons, and Tori doesn’t want to for the sake of their family.”

“Tori isn’t dating anyone else, and they are trying to figure out the next steps,” the source added.