Tori Kelly Gets Back in the Game With ‘Take Control’ Tour After Health Emergency

Tori Kelly is ready to celebrate her new music.

Kelly’s release plans for her latest project, a return to her particular blend of pop and R&B titled Tori, were briefly derailed late last month. The weekend before its arrival, the singer had to shift her focus toward recovering after a blood clot-related collapse landed her in the ICU. She had to cancel her release show, but now that she’s feeling better, she’s planning on jumping right back into the game next month with a North American tour.

“It’s been too long,” Kelly wrote on Instagram. Her first trek on the road since a set of acoustic sessions in 2019, the singer will embark on the Take Control tour on Sept. 10 with an opening show at the Axis Club in Toronto. The nine-date stretch includes shows in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. General sale for the tour begins on Thursday, Aug. 17, via the official Tori Kelly website.

“Of course, I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first,” Kelly wrote in a letter to her fans ahead of Tori. “Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

With appearances from Jon Bellion and Ayra Starr, Tori marked the singer’s grand comeback following the 2020 quarantine EP Solitude and 2019’s full-length Inspired by True Events.

Tori Kelly 2023 North American Tour Dates

September 10 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club September 11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom September 13 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall September 17 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall September 32 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s September 24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent September 25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour September 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy