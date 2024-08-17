Top Hollywood Stars Reportedly 'Fear Own Drug Habits Could be Exposed' in Wake of Matthew Perry Drug Dragnet | www.lovebscott.com

Hollywood was reportedly left shaken by the arrests made in the death of Matthew Perry.

Hollywood has been shaken to its core over the investigation into why Matthew Perry died. After it was ruled that the Friends star’s passing in October 2023 was due to the “acute effects of ketamine” allegedly supplied to him by “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, the rest of her A-list clients fear their names could be brought into the case.

Sangha, along with Perry’s longtime assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, who allegedly administered three doses of the drug on the day of his demise, and his doctor Salvador Plasencia were all recently charged in connection to the 17 Again actor’s death.

A source told The Mirror, “There is widespread panic at who else can be dragged into this… she catered for a lot of famous people, and they could easily all be collateral damage.”

“Hollywood is awash with drugs. There are a lot of very anxious people, from agents, publicists, to celebs themselves. Everything could come crashing down. Her list of clients will be hoping she takes a plea deal – like that taken by Perry’s assistant – if offered by federal prosecutors to avoid an embarrassing courtroom expose,” the insider added.

According to the indictment, Sangha would “only deal with high-end and celeb” buyers at her North Hollywood home, which was referred to by many as “Sangha’s Stash house.” Per the prosecutor, the dealer was allegedly a “major source of supply for ketamine to others as well as Perry.”

The people charged in the funny man’s tragic passing tore the lid off of a “broad underground criminal network” of people who “took advantage” of Perry and his addiction issues.

US attorney Martin Estrada claimed the defendants in the case “knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr. Perry, but they did it anyways”.

During a press conference, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani stated that Perry’s stardom left him vulnerable for people to lead him down a dark path. “They have entourages that are many times like leeches. Here’s someone with a clear, well-documented opioid addiction. People are charging him thousands of dollars for ketamine and taking advantage of that. It’s really sad,” he said.

As previously reported, Perry began using ketamine as a legitimate medical treatment for his difficult battle with addiction. However, after becoming dependent on the drug, The Kid alum sought out a larger supply on the black market.

“Approximately 40 minutes later, [Perry] asked defendant to prepare the jacuzzi…and told [him], ‘shoot me up with a big one,’ referring to another shot of ketamine,” court documents claimed of Perry’s final moments.

