Tony Buzbee Withdraws After Court Reveals He Can’t Practice in Southern District of New York

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Tony Buzbee has bowed out from Diddy’s New York-based legal battle.

Buzbee, who was hired to represent several men and women in the lawsuits, said more than 100 accusers have come forward. They allege Combs lured them with promises of a career in the music industry and then sexually abused them.

According to a separate federal criminal indictment, Combs used his “power and prestige” as a music mogul to intimidate, threaten and lure victims, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. Federal prosecutors say he silenced his victims through blackmail and violence, including kidnapping and arson.

Advertisement

Defense lawyers have argued that prosecutors used the charges to try to demonize sex acts between consenting adults.

On Friday, March 14, Combs, 55, pleaded not guilty to two decades of sex trafficking crimes. He’s been held without bail since his September 2024 arrest.

Jury selection in his criminal case is set to begin in May, with opening statements expected to occur on May 12.

In the civil case, a federal judge in New York has ruled that Buzbee isn’t allowed to practice law in his district where the lawsuits against Combs were filed.

Advertisement

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams, Buzbee admitted he failed to disclose his lack of eligibility to practice law in the Southern District of New York. He said he’s withdrawing from the Combs lawsuits but hopes to “sort these issues out.”

“I made an error in judgment by failing to inform you that I was not admitted to the Southern District. I now seek to remedy this error by withdrawing my representation of the Plaintiff in this matter pending the resolution of my admission to this court.

“As an attorney in good standing of the New York State Bar, the Texas State Bar, and your sister district, the Bar for Eastern District of the State of New York, I believe I am eminently qualified and should not be precluded from representing the Plaintiff in this action. At this time, however, my admission status has become a distraction that has shifted the focus of the matter away from where it should be, which is securing justice for the Plaintiff. Plaintiff will continue to be represented by remaining counsel of record from Curis Law as I sort these issues out.”

In February, Buzbee withdrew one of the civil lawsuits that accused Combs and Shawn Carter, also known as Jay-Z, of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The voluntary dismissal did not include any reasons or explanation for the withdrawal.

Advertisement

Jay-Z said the experience of being accused of a crime was traumatic for him, his wife, Beyoncé, and his children.

He called Buzbee a “1-800 lawyer” and said the lawsuit was a money grab.

via: KHOU 11

Another judge is taking issue with attorney Tony Buzbee’s lack of admission in the SDNY. “although Mr. Buzbee was warned several weeks ago in a parallel case that this conduct violated Local Civil Rule 1.3, … he failed to bring this issue to the Court’s attention.” pic.twitter.com/QsivgWng9I — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) March 11, 2025

Advertisement