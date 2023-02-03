Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Suggests Pamela Anderson Wouldn’t Care If She Died in Deleted TikTok

Tommy Lee’s wife, Brittany Furlan, is on the receiving end of backlash after she shared a TikTok in which she joked Pamela Anderson wouldn’t care if she died.

The video has since been deleted.

Pam Anderson: tells her story

Brittany Furlan: let me make this about me. the internet is forever weirdo pic.twitter.com/OqtOWr1W6b — sara (@SaraJetlag) February 3, 2023

via Complex:

In the clip, Furlan sported a filter that’s named “’90s Pam Makeup.” Alongside text that read, “Pam if I died,” she lip-synced to a clip that said in an unfazed manner, “She passed away? Oh, oh. Alright.” In the caption for the post, she added, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope.”

The post was quickly deleted, but not before some people were able to screen record and repost the clip. The video comes not long after Anderson shared a number of revelations in her memoir and its accompanying Netflix documentary, Love, Pamela. The projects see her talk about her career and some of the things she was forced to put up with, including an alleged flashing incident involving Home Improvement star Tim Allen.

Furlan married Tommy Lee in 2019, and in a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Anderson said she supported the marriage. “He’s married and happy and she’s good to him and I totally support that and think that’s great,” she said, per E Online. “I respect their relationship and just glad he’s happy and he has somebody in his life.” Furland has not addressed some of the criticism she has received for sharing the TikTok.

This is probably the most press Brittany has gotten in years.