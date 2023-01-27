‘Tomb Raider’ TV Series Is Coming to Amazon

‘Tomb Raider’ is the next big video game franchise to receive a TV adaptation.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is readying a TV series based on the popular video game-turned-action movie for Prime Video.

via THR:

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge is attached to write the scripts for Tomb Raider. Waller-Bridge does not plan to star in the TV adaptation of the property, which spawned 2001 and 2018 film adaptations starring Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, respectively, as the adventurous archaeologist. The Lara Croft character was also voiced by actresses including Camilla Luddington, Keeley Hawes and Minnie Driver in a slew of video game titles. Hayley Atwell also brought the character to life in a Netflix anime series.

In addition to writing, Waller-Bridge will exec produce the Amazon take alongside former head of comedy and drama Ryan Andolina and former head of overall deals Amanda Greenblatt. Andolina and Greenblatt launched their own production company and have a deal with Amazon. Dmitri Johnson will also exec produce via his DJ2 company.

Amazon did not immediately respond to THR’s requests for comment.

Tomb Raider becomes the latest project in the works for Waller-Bridge at Amazon. The actress-writer-producer is also developing Sign Here, an adaptation of Claudia Lux’s book, with the author attached to write the script.

The Jennifer Salke-led platform announced last March that it had greenlit a series from Waller-Bridge but declined to provide details, including if it was a comedy or drama. Sources note Tomb Raider is not that project. Production on that mystery series was scheduled to begin last year; it’s unclear if that remains on schedule.

Waller-Bridge was previously attached to star opposite Donald Glover in a TV series version of Brad Pitt and Jolie’s action thriller Mr. & Mrs. Smith but the actress departed the show after her vision for the project differed from the Atlanta alum’s approach. (The duo, who both appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story, remain friendly following the amicable split.)

Waller-Bridge has remained in high demand following the breakout success of Amazon’s Fleabag. With her initial three-year deal nearing its expiration late last year, sources note Amazon was aggressive in approaching her about renewing the pact. Waller-Bridge next stars opposite Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 and co-wrote the James Bond feature No Time to Die. Her TV credits also include HBO’s Run.

Who do you think should play the next Laura Croft for TV?