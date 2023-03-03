Tom Sizemore Dead at 61 Following Brain Aneurysm

Tom Sizemore famous for roles in “Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down” and several cult classic movies has died.

via: People

On Friday, Sizemore’s manager Charles Lago confirmed his death to PEOPLE.

Lago previously confirmed that the actor’s loved ones were “deciding end of life matters” in a statement earlier this week. On Monday, “doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision. The family is now deciding end-of-life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday,” Lago added at the time.

Sizemore collapsed at his Los Angeles home in the early hours of Feb. 18, and suffered a brain aneurysm that his manager says occurred as a result of a stroke.

The actor shared his most recent Instagram update just one day before that, when he posted a throwback photo of himself with Heat cast members Robert De Niro, Danny Trejo, Val Kilmer and Jon Voight.

Prior to his death, Sizemore was scheduled to teach a weekly acting class at Harvelle’s Nightclub in L.A., per a Feb. 2 Instagram post.

Popular films Sizemore appeared in during his career included 1994’s Natural Born Killers, 1995’s Heat, 1998’s Saving Private Ryan, in which he played a World War II–era U.S. Army sergeant during the invasion of Normandy, 2001’s Black Hawk Down and 2001’s Pearl Harbor. The actor even took on some television work with the 2017 revival of Twin Peaks and a 2023 guest spot on Cobra Kai.

RIP.