Tom Holland Seemingly Reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak: 'You Ain't Ready' [Photo]

Tom Holland is just as excited as fans for the next Spider-Man installment.

via: EW

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home seemingly leaked on social media, primarily TikTok, over the weekend. Account users shared what appeared to be footage from Sony and Marvel’s highly anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man Far From Home, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s web-slinger.

Various copies of the trailer have since been pulled. Some tweets that shared the footage now read, “The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner.” However, bootlegs of the bootleg still persist.

Representatives for Sony didn’t immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Holland himself appeared to address the leak with a simple but to-the-point message on his Instagram Story. “You ain’t ready,” he wrote.

For once, it’s not Holland leaking spoilers. The actor accidentally slipped multiple details on Marvel movies in advance of their premieres during various press tours. But not this one!

Sony Pictures will hold a presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas later Monday night, and that’s where fans are surmising the official trailer will be screened. It’s unclear at this point if the footage will be made public soon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will return Holland’s Peter Parker, Zendaya’s Mj, and Jacob Batalon’s Ned return for the film, directed by Jon Watts. Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of Doctor Strange, while Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octavius will also return. Other outlets have also reported an appearance by Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

Given that Molina’s Doc Ock hails from the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man movies and Foxx’s Electro featured in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man run, it seems the film will also deal with the Marvel multiverse after the events of the Disney+ series Loki, which set the stage for such parallel-reality shenanigans.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to swing into theaters later this year on Dec. 17.