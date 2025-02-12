Tom Holland Says His Non-Alcoholic Beer Bero Helps Him Stay Sober [Video]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Actor Tom Holland has been public about becoming sober.

Holland says his non-alcoholic beer brand helps keep him on the wagon … because it satisfies his urge to drink.

TMZ caught the “Spider-Man” star at LAX and our photog asked him about his new beverage company, Bero.

Advertisement

Tom says he came up with the idea when he got sober and tells us his Bero beers “scratch my itch.”

The way Tom explains it … Tom says he can crack open a cold Bero and feel like he’s drinking a regular brewski, without any of the negatives, and it makes him feel like he’s not missing out on bars or night life.

Lots of celebrities have their own alcohol brands nowadays — Kendall Jenner, Dwayne Johnson and George Clooney immediately come to mind — and Tom tells us the non-alcoholic beer market isn’t too crowded … rather, it’s an emerging biz.

Advertisement

It’s a pretty interesting conversation with one of the biggest actors in the world … and Tom tells us which beer in the Bero lineup is his favorite, and why he’s not expanding the brand just yet.

via: TMZ

Holland stopped drinking in January 2022 and announced his non-alcoholic drink brand Bero on Oct. 15, 2024. Recently it was revealed that the recently engaged star’s drink lineup will be available at Target stores nationwide.

“When I ventured into the non-alcoholic world, I realized there was a void for a true, premium brand. I ultimately created Bero for myself because I was craving a product that helped me feel included,” Holland shared with PEOPLE about the drink’s availability at Target. “I wanted to build a brand that not only stands out but, most importantly, helps people to fit in. I’m so excited to bring Bero to Target, available to shop now nationwide.”

Advertisement

The star started working on Bero (pronounced as “beer-oh” or you can “say it how you like!” according to the brand’s website) in November 2023. “There’s no secret that as a celebrity, you’re constantly being offered these kinds of brand deals,” Holland told Forbes. “But I never found anything I felt particularly passionate about — until now.”