Tom Holland Hints That Short Men Have More Sex Than Tall Men [Photo + Video]

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland’s spidey-sense is spicing up his love life, despite his below-average height.

Three days ago, LADbible shared the results from a recent study conducted by The Journal of Sexual Medicine, which reportedly found that short men are far more sexually active than their tall counterparts. “A study of 531 heterosexual men found ‘coital frequency was higher among men with a height of less than 175cm’ – which is just under 5’9,” LADbible’s post read.

According to TMZ, Marvel fans have now noticed that none other than Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland is one of the people who recently liked the post.

This comical fan observation comes days after Tom — who is noticeably shorter than his girlfriend Zendaya — and the rest of his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars talked about height stereotypes during an interview for SiriusXM Stars. The interviewer brought up Tom Holland and Zendaya’s height difference, which spawned a discussion about “stupid assumption[s]” that their two-inch height difference would bring difficulties to their relationship.

“My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone,” Zendaya noted during the interview. “I honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn’t know that people cared.”

Check out Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon’s SiriusXM Stars interview below.