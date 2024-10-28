Tom Hardy Revealed That His ’Venom’ Voice Is Inspired By Hip-Hop

BY: Walker Published 33 mins ago

Tom Hardy has built a successful career thanks to his distinctive voice, but his accent as Eddie Brock in the Venom series particularly stands out for many fans.

With “Venom: The Last Dance” now in theaters, Hardy shared insights about the voice he crafted for the character during an interview with MTV.

“One of the key elements that Kelly [Marcel] and I incorporated into our creative process is nostalgia from our childhood,” he explained. “What did we enjoy? Rap music was a huge influence on me as an artist, especially the spoken word and the magic of creating with just a voice and some words. The unique tonal qualities of certain MCs are also larger than life.”

He went on to mention several influential artists: “Look at Method Man, Redman, Busta Rhymes, and Biggie Smalls. They have a sound that feels grand and epic.”

In conclusion, he stated, “It made perfect sense for Venom to draw from the essence of Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Redman, and even James Brown.”

Tom Hardy confirms the voice he uses for Venom has Hip-Hop influences and expresses admiration for the vocal soundscapes of Method Man, Redman, Busta Rhymes, Biggie, and James Brown. (? @MTV ) pic.twitter.com/ziGLLwbuXo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) October 26, 2024