We Told You So: Phaedra Parks Confirms Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta' [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Frack is back!

Phaedra Parks has officially confirmed her return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’

Her confirmation comes just a few weeks after lovebscott.com exclusively revealed she was in talks to return to the show for season 16.

“You called. I answered,” Phaedra captioned a photo of herself holding a peach. As previously reported, Phaedra is all set to join the girls on their international trip this season — but that’s not all!

Phaedra will be joining the show as a full-time Housewife.

Are you excited for Phaedra’s return?

