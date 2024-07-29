We Told You So: Phaedra Parks Confirms Return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta' [Photos] | www.lovebscott.com

Frack is back!
Phaedra Parks has officially confirmed her return to ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta.’
Her confirmation comes just a few weeks after lovebscott.com exclusively revealed she was in talks to return to the show for season 16.
“You called. I answered,” Phaedra captioned a photo of herself holding a peach. As previously reported, Phaedra is all set to join the girls on their international trip this season — but that’s not all!
Phaedra will be joining the show as a full-time Housewife.
Are you excited for Phaedra’s return?
