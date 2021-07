During a recent episode of ‘The B. Scott Show’ podcast, B. Scott revealed that a little birdie told them that Porsha Williams was once dating soon-to-be husband Simon Guobadia’s cousin.

The birdie also said that’s how Porsha acquired her Rolls-Royce.

Well, now Falynn Guobadia is corroborating those claims — alleging that Simon told her the exact same thing while they were together.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)