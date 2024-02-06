Toby Keith Dead at 62 Following Stomach Cancer Diagnosis: ‘Passed Peacefully’ | lovebscott.com

Toby Keith, the country star known for hits like “Beer for My Horses” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” died on Monday. He was 62.

via: People

The singer-songwriter “passed peacefully” on Monday night, his family shared in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter). Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2022.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on Feb. 5 surrounded by his family, the statement read. “He fought his fight with grace and courage.”

“Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the message concluded.

Keith spoke about his cancer diagnosis while attending the People’s Choice Country Awards in September 2023.

The singer told E! News at the time that his cancer struggle is “a little bit of a roller coaster. You get good days and, you know, you’re up and down, up and down.”

“It’s always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today,” he said on the red carpet where he was joined by his wife of nearly 40 years, Tricia Lucus.

In December 2023, Keith played his first official headlining shows since he revealed his cancer diagnosis at Park MGM in Las Vegas.

“Hey everybody! This is Toby Keith. It’s been a while. You know what I’ve been doing — been on the old rollercoaster, but Almighty’s riding shotgun. He’s letting me drive for some reason, but we’re making a big announcement,” said Keith in a video shared to YouTube announcing the shows. “I’m doing a little deal and thought I’d start in the great Las Vegas.”

“It’ll be my first two shows. They’re kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again,” he added. “First time in my whole life I’ve been off over two years. I’ve never been off a year in my life.”

“Through COVID and cancer, the old devil’s been after me a little bit,” Keith continued. “I’ve got him by the horns right now, so instead of just sitting around and waiting, we’re gonna get the band back together.”

Over the years, Keith played for U.S. presidents including George W Bush. Barack Obama and Donald Trump. In 2021 he was also awarded the National Medal of the Arts by Trump.