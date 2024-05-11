TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Says Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Is 'Perfect for Me' | lovebscott.com

Crazy in love.

At Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event presented by Lifetime in New York City on Tuesday, Chilli — who was accepting the Legacy Award on behalf of TLC — opened up to PEOPLE about what makes Lawrence the “perfect” partner for her.

“I love everything about him,” she says. “I love him and I like him, and that’s important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing.”

“I mean, he’s perfect for me,” she adds.

The “No Scrubs” singer also touched on their “very real” connection. “You know, isn’t that just the chemistry,” Chilli says. “It’s not forced. It’s real. You know? It’s very real.”

Lawrence, 43, and Chilli, 52, became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving 2022 after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii that August.

Chilli’s longtime rep Christal Jordan confirmed her client was dating Matthew in January in a statement to PEOPLE, saying, “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005 and I’ve never seen her this in love.”

via: People

