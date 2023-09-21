TLC’s Chilli is Going to Be a Grandma as Son Tron Austin is Expecting First Baby with Wife

Tron Austin is going to be a father!

via: Page Six

Austin, revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday that he and wife Jeong Ah Wang are expecting their first child.

“WE ARE PREGNANT!!,” the 26-year-old gushed. “FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER LUNA WANG AUSTIN will be here in March 2024!

“To my wife I am so proud of you witnessing you going through so much just to get our beautiful baby here,” he continued. “I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you.”

Austin went on to list all of the procedures his partner underwent during their attempts to conceive.

Wang “stayed strong through” two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy and a miscarriage.

“#IVF has tested us and blessed us through a year and a half journey,” Austin gushed. “We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here.”

He concluded by wishing his wife a happy fifth anniversary, adding, “I hope you enjoy the diaper bag hehe.”

Chilli has yet to react to her son’s news on social media.

The singer welcomed her baby boy in June 1997 with producer Sammy Austin. The former couple split in 2001 when she began dating Usher.

Since late 2022, Chilli has been in a relationship with child actor Matthew Lawrence — and the couple are open to potentially having kids of their own one day.

“I hope [we start a family],” the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star told Entertainment Tonight in March. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Later that same month, however, Chilli clarified to “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” listeners that she’s “got to be married first” before welcoming baby No. 2.

While the Grammy winner has never tied the knot, Lawrence was previously married. He divorced “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke in early 2022 after nearly three years of marriage.