TLC’s Chilli Becomes a Grandma at Age 53 as Son Tron Austin Welcomes First Baby with Wife | lovebscott.com

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is a grandma!

The 53-year-old’s son, Tron Austin, revealed he welcomed his daughter, Lua, with wife, Jeong Ah Wang on Saturday.

via Page Six:

“We are officially parents!!” he wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet snap of him, Wang and their bundle of joy cuddled up in a hospital bed.

Austin, 26, explained that the newborn was supposed to be born on March 6 but “wanted to come sooner.”

He recalled the anxiety of packing and rushing to the hospital, which took them an hour and a half to drive to after Wang’s water broke around 7 a.m.

“She went into an emergency C-section at 1 p.m. our nerves were high and our anxiety was through the roof,” he continued. “Despite all of that she powered through and gave birth to a healthy beautiful baby girl!!”

The proud father added, “I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first! Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family! This is a dream come true.”

Austin gushed over his wife, who he first started dating in 2018, writing, “Life’s journey has now truly begun!!! ????????.

He also took to his Instagram to share snaps of his baby girl swaddled up with a pink blanket and another with Wang.

“I’d do whatever I could to protect these two. I’d give me (sic) own life for them in a heartbeat,” Austin wrote. “They are my reason to be here — my undying reasoning for my existing (sic).”

He concluded, “I was put on this earth to protect my girls and I will do whatever it takes to keep that covenant.”

Austin told his Instagram followers in September 2023 that his partner was pregnant with their rainbow baby after undergoing two HSG procedures, an egg retrieval, a hysteroscopy and a miscarriage.

“FINALLY WE CAN OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCE OUR DAUGHTER ? LUNA WANG AUSTIN ? will be here in March 2024!” Austin at the time.

He went on to address Wang specifically, gushing about how “proud” he was of her amid their nearly two-year fertility journey.

“I am in awe of your efforts and I am blessed and honored by Jesus himself to begin this journey with you,” Austin wrote. “IVF has tested us and blessed us.”

He concluded, “We will be the best parents for our little one and we just cannot wait for her to be here.”

Austin posted pictures of positive pregnancy tests and sonogram shots at the time, debuting Wang’s baby bump in an Instagram tribute two months later.

“Happy birthday to Luna’s mommy,” he captioned the November slideshow.

The couple have been married since December 2022. When the groom’s mom started dating Matthew Lawrence that same year, Austin gushed to People about how “happy” he felt for the couple.

“I love seeing humans connect and witnessing that genuineness,” he said in April 2023. “I feel that from him. … I think he’s a great guy.”

Chilli went public with her and Lawrence’s romance in January 2023 after many years of friendship — and the actor has shared his desire to start a family with her in the future.

Although the “Mrs. Doubtfire” star told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023 that having a kid together was what he was “trying to do,” his girlfriend set the record straight to “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” radio show listeners the following month.

“I gotta be married for sure … and I’m not married, yet,” Chilli noted at the time.

Lawrence, notably, has been married before. The “Boy Meets World” alum finalized his divorce from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke in September 2022.

Congrats to their family!