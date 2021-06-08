Tituss Burgess Reacts to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Costar Ellie Kemper's Pageant Apology [Photo]

Tituss Burgess is sticking by his “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” pal Ellie Kemper after she came under fire for being named the queen of a ball with alleged ties to white supremacy when she was a teen.

via: People

Last week, Kemper, 41, came under fire when photos surfaced of her being crowned the “Queen of Love and Beauty” at the Veiled Prophet Ball (now called the Fair Saint Louis) in 1999. The Veiled Prophet Organization was originally co-founded in the late 1800s by former Confederate officer Charles Slayback and other prominent white St. Louisans, who only permitted white people to participate up until 1979.

Kemper addressed the controversy surrounding the situation in a statement on Instagram Monday, which was later reposted by Burgess, 42, with a message of support.

Resharing Kemper’s statement to his own account, the Broadway star wrote, “I love my Ellie ??.”

“Oh, & P.S. Next time, just ask me, I’ll tell ya what to do ?,” he added, as Kemper replied in the comments, “I love you Tituss,” alongside three heart emojis.

That’s what friends are for.