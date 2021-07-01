We're Tired: Vin Diesel Teases Spinoff for Charlize Theron’s ‘Fast & Furious’ Character

The ‘Fast & Furious’ money train just won’t stop!

Vin Diesel told Variety that work has already begun on a script for a spinoff project centered around Charlize Theron’s Fast & Furious character Cipher. Theron has appeared in the last two installments in the Fast franchise: 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and F9.

via Complex:

Diesel’s announcement was included with confirmation from Charlize herself that the screenplay for a sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard has been completed, with filming scheduled to begin early next year.

In 2019, Diesel announced via Instagram that things were beginning to take shape on a female-led Fast & Furious spinoff, one of the three that were promised to Universal Studios. Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet were all said to be attached. Perlman’s previous screenwriting credits including Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain Marvel.

It’s unclear what happened with this project, but it is quite possible that much like F9, which has seen its release date pushed back five times since 2019, this spinoff has experienced its own series of delays.

Rodriguez ultimately agreed to return for F9, but only after a female writer was added to the production. “I felt like there was not enough of a female voice in the franchise,” Rodriguez said, per Bloomberg. “You should evolve with the times, not just pander to certain demographics that are stuck in the past.”

At this point, the ‘Fast’ universe has expanded so much that they could probably a ‘FastCon’ in NYC or L.A. Let us shut up before they get any ideas.