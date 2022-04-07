Tiny Defends T.I. After He Calls A Comic 'B***H' In Angry Video: 'Not Worth A Million' [Photos]

The Harrises are known to fiercely defend their family and T.I.’s wife Tiny did just that.

via: AceShowbiz

Tiny was seen reacting to an Instagram user who suggested that T.I. was “speaking figuratively.” In a comment section of The Neighborhood Talk’s post, the Xscape singer wrote, “He really was!”

Tiny further noted, “Referring to her as a b***h but not directly calling her a b***h!!” She continued, “If u notice when he was speaking directly to her he was calling her n***a. Consciously restraining himself from calling her a b***h. Not worth a million.”

That apparently wasn’t the only comment that Tiny reacted to. Sabrina Peterson, who accuses the couple of sexual assault, also chimed in, saying that she was “triggered” by T.I.’s video with the comedian. To that, Tiny replied, “Lmao she should be a comedian too!”

T.I. went off on the comedian after she made jokes about the sexual assault allegations made against him and his wife during a comedy show on Monday, April 4. In a video, the 41-year-old hip-hop star stressed, “There was no f**king crime. There is nothing to charge me for, or my wife.”

“Shut the f**k up for a second! Hey, listen. No, no, no. As many times as you joke on that s**t, n***a, I’m gonna check yo mother f**kin’ a** as long as it takes. N***a, when you stop talking about it, when you stop playing with me and mine, I’ma stop saying something,” he continued.

He continued saying angrily, “Ain’t no mother f**king case, ain’t never been no mother f**king case. ‘Cause I ain’t did nothing wrong and my wife ain’t did nothing wrong. And if you keep on playing with me, n***a, I’m gon’ mother f**kin’ continue to confront you publicly, verbally.”

Later on Tuesday, Lauren took to her Instagram page to address the heated incident. She claimed that the Atlanta star called her “all kinds of b***hes.” T.I. denied the allegations, telling her he would pay her $1 million if she could prove it and she did.

After being caught lying about the matter, Tip showed love to the comic. “She’s a young black women fighting to use her voice for laughter & I understand that may take us down dark roads at times but there’s always an opportunity to find a beacon of light & produce a positive outcome,” the hip-hop star penned on Wednesday. “As i say all the time… all ships rise with the high tide. May she use whatever fame & notoriety she receives for good. I wish you the best & hope you bring the world more joy & laughter with the light you receive. I’ve done my part here… moving on. Love & Respect.”