Tina Turner's Son Ike Jr. Released From Jail 79 Days After Drug Arrest, Tampering With Evidence Charge Dropped

Ike Turner Jr., son of the late legendary singer Tina Turner and former husband and musical partner Ike Turner, was arrested back in May and was charged with crack cocaine possession and tampering with evidence.

via: Radar Online

Turner Jr. was released from Brazoria County Jail in Texas nearly three months after being charged with possessing a controlled substance and tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to “eat the drugs,” RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

Jail records obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Ike Jr. was released from police custody on July 24 for time served in connection to the drug charge. The jail records also revealed that the tampering of evidence charge was dropped.

Tina’s son — who she adopted after Ike Turner’s previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor — spent a total of 79 days behind bars.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Ike Jr. was arrested by the Alvin Police Department on May 6. Officers seized 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine after pulling him over for an equipment violation. The arrest report noted that law enforcement noticed the headlight or taillight was out on the white 2013 Ford Fusion he was driving.

The traffic stop went haywire, with police accusing Tina’s son of attempting to conceal the drugs by consuming them.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department noted. Ike Jr.’s female passenger was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines).

RadarOnline.com obtained Ike Jr.’s mugshot, showing Tina’s son wearing a mustard-colored shirt and clear-rimmed glasses. He was listed as 5’8″ and only 148 pounds.

His arrest happened only weeks before the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll died. Tina passed away at her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, on May 24 after a battle with a “long illness.” The Private Dancer singer was 83 years old.

One of Tina’s sons, Ronnie, died from colon cancer complications on December 8, 2022. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that the medical examiner listed Ronnie’s place of death as “sidewalk,” and a 911 call was placed by someone who said he was having trouble breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronnie was 62. He wasn’t the only child that the musical icon lost.

Four years before Ronnie’s passing, Turner’s firstborn child, Raymond, took his own life. In 2018, Craig died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found at his home in Studio City, CA.