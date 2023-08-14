Tina Knowles Shuts Down Rumors About Beyoncé's Spending Thousands on Personal Toilet Seats While on Tour [Video]

Tina Knowles wants you to know that Beyoncé does not travel with personal toilet seats while on tour.

via Page Six:

“That is so ridiculous,” the mom of two told TMZ Monday.

Knowles explained that the leaked backstage picture of a black container labeled “BEYONCÉ TOILET SEATS” was merely a part of the singer’s Renaissance World Tour set.

“Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats,” she said.

Knowles, 69, added that the idea of her daughter requesting her own custom toilet seat for the bathroom was “too much.”

The rumors about Beyoncé’s tour rider started earlier this month when a source told the US Sun that the “Cuff It” hitmaker can get anything she wants.

“Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything,” the insider claimed.

“Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one.”

The source added, “Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”Meanwhile, the toilet seat rumors aren’t the first that Mama Tina has squashed since the Grammy winner, 41, kicked off her tour in Stockholm, Sweden, in May.

Earlier this month, the fashion designer addressed speculation that Beyoncé intentionally skipped Lizzo’s name while performing “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” after the “About Damn Time” singer was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit.

The moment occurred during the “Alien Superstar” songstress’ concert in Foxborough, Mass., when she said Erykah Badu’s name in place of Lizzo’s.

“She also didn’t say her own sisters [sic] name yal [sic] should really stop,” Knowles said in response to the claims, per the Neighborhood Talk.

The lyrics to the hit song originally read, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ (You know you can do it).”

But a video from the concert captured Beyoncé singing, “Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu.”

While on tour, the music superstar has also made headlines for narrowly avoiding a nip slip and getting upset when her production crew was late in helping her get down from a silver horse while performing in Amsterdam.

Even if Beyoncé did travel with her own toilet seats — we wouldn’t blame her!