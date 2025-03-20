Tina Knowles Defends Her Family After Kanye West’s Tweets About Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Children

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has returned to social media following Kanye West’s attack on her grandchildren in a vile and unprovoked rant.

Beyoncé’s mom shared a pointed message via Instagram on Wednesday, March 19, after her grandchildren, Sir and Rumi Carter, were the subject of a social media tirade by Kanye West. (Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z also share 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.)

“Corny joke, time! it’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil,” Knowles, 71, captioned a video of her telling a joke via Instagram. “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Advertisement

In the video, Knowles attempted to keep things light by sharing a “corny joke” with her followers. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown,” Knowles quipped. “Y’all know that’s funny!”

Knowles’ Instagram post came after an unprovoked X tirade by West, 47, about Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s 7-year-old twins late Tuesday, March 18, in which he questioned their intellect. He subsequently apologized for speaking poorly of the couple’s children, writing, “I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD.”

West said he felt hurt by his former Watch the Throne collaborator. “HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING,” he shared one example of his issues with Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter.

Advertisement

“I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS,” West continued, referring to his recent claims that he has been denied access to his four kids with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

“THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER,” West wrote. “S–T HURTS … SO F–K BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F–K ME.”

Us Weekly reported Tuesday that Kardashian, 44, might file for full custody of her and West’s four kids amid concerns about his recent social media behavior. The couple share custody of children North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5.

“She is in a very tough position when she really has to coparent with him,” an insider shared. “Right now he is very distracted and she does not want to say anything bad about him, but the safety of her kids is what is [motivating this consideration].”

Advertisement

A second source noted to Us that Kardashian “is worried” that West’s online behavior could “create problems” for their kids.

via: US Weekly