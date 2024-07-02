Tina Knowles Congratulates Granddaughter Blue Ivy, 12, on 2024 BET Award Win: 'You Deserve Everything' | lovebscott.com

Tina Knowles is super proud of her granddaughter Blue.

After the 12-year-old won the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards, the proud grandma took to Instagram to share her pride for “BIC” on Monday, July 1.

“Congratulations my Blue Blue! I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude ,” the mom of Beyoncé and Solange wrote in the caption.

She added that the impressive tween is, “Never attention seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time.”

Knowles went on to list a variety of Blue’s talents, from dancing “like a pro in front of 80k people” at her mom’s concerts to being “one of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award.”

She continued, “And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago. And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green eyed monster disease, in true Carter/Knowles/Beyonce tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving. Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get.”

This isn’t the first time Knowles has shown love for Blue Ivy’s impressive career on her Instagram. Back in December, Beyoncé and her little girl had a major mother-daughter moment at the Renaissance World Tour concert film premiere that left Tina Knowles “in tears.”

Blue Ivy wore a coordinating look with her megastar mom, 42, at the star-studded London event. The pre-teen dressed in a sleek black one-shoulder Versace gown, smiling as her mom checked in with her.

“This has me in tears right now. To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you ????,” Tina captioned the post.

