Tina Knowles Clarifies She Would ‘Never Criticize’ Janet Jackson After Liking Shady Post [Video]

Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, has explained why she liked a social media post bashing Janet Jackson, leading to their fanbases feuding.

via: The Messenger

Knowles is setting the record straight. After some social media users pointed out that she liked an Instagram post complaining about Janet Jackson’s ticket prices, Beyonce’s mother felt the need to clarify matters in her own Instagram post Tuesday night.

“I received a phone call that I’m trending for liking a post about ticket prices and an artist overcharging,” she explained in a video. “First of all, being on the other side of that, I know better than anyone what a great production cost and that it’s expensive and I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production.”

She went on to call the Jacksons “the first family of music — always have been and always will be. And I love and respect them.”

“Secondly, I stay away from negativity,” she continued. “If you follow me, then you know that I’m not involved in the mess. So, what I am guilty of is liking posts — going through when I’m in a big hurry and I don’t have time to really read, and liking things because I trust that these are people that I follow. That was a big mistake. I will never do that again. So, I just want you to hear it from my mouth that I would absolutely never do that.”

If that wasn’t enough, Knowles also posted a written message to further comment on the situation.

“I am saddened by this,” she wrote. “Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny’s Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old. They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce. Why would I hate on her? I know now not to be in a rush and to be very careful. (I learned my lesson)! Especially when I have so much going on… I just wanted to clarify. I do know that you can see people’s likes so I would be pretty dumb to do that.”