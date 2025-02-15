Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Spend Valentine’s Day Getting Cozy at the Berlin Film Festival [Video]

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner celebrated Valentine’s Day abroad.

Chalamet was joined by Jenner at the German premiere of A Complete Unknown on Friday.

Arriving for the 75th Berlin Film Festival, Chalamet took to the red carpet in an all-pink ensemble on Valentine’s Day as Jenner, a television star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and business mogul through her cosmetics and clothing lines, sat alongside him in the theater for the screening of James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic.

As rumors about the couple increasingly dominate social media, the two stopped everyone in their tracks by sharing a kiss on camera. Jenner, in a form-fitting black dress, later stroked Chalamet’s face while he was introduced to the audience. A video of the pair, from user @joyboy on Instagram, quickly accrued thousands of views.

The public date night comes as Jenner and Chalamet continue to enjoy spending quality time together at major Hollywood events.

In January, Chalamet brought the Kylie Cosmetics founder to the 2025 Golden Globes. At one point in the ceremony, cameras caught the couple sharing a kiss on the lips.

Later in the month, Jenner was spotted at the Saturday Night Live afterparty following Chalamet’s hosting duties. More recently, the duo traveled to the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Tuesday, February 11, as Chalamet continues to celebrate his 2025 Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

“I am enormously honored by this distinction,” the actor said in a statement after receiving a nomination for his work in A Complete Unknown. “But most sincerely, I am OVERJOYED for the production’s recognition. … For our film to be recognized by the Academy in this way is a testament to Bob’s lasting legacy.”

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked in April 2023 before being photographed for the first time together two months later.

“Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2024. “Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection.

While some fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to go Instagram official or make their red carpet debut, another insider explained that Jenner and Chalamet enjoy growing their relationship away from any cameras.

“Kylie and Timothée hang out with each other frequently and communicate on a regular basis,” a source told Us in July 2024. “They’ve gone on a number of dates recently, but they always do their best to try and stay under the radar as much as possible.”

