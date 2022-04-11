Times Square Manhole Explosion Briefly Spurs Panic and Confusion [Video]

There was panic in Times Square on Sunday after a loud bang from a manhole explosion sent people running.

Per a report from regional outlet WABC, the incident occurred near 215 W. 43rd Street shortly before 7 p.m. local time. Additionally, smoke was observed coming out of two additional manholes in the area. Quickly shared tweets, some including footage, showed how those in the area—at least initially—were troubled by the associated sounds.

In a clip shared by Twitter user @bdball, pedestrians can be seen running in response to the sound while a voice is heard asking, “What is it?”

Huge bang in Times Square around 6:50… followed by sirens and hundreds of people running away. Not sure what it was… but a lot of people on edge! #NYC #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/nhTtSbKe4S — Brad Ball (@bdball) April 10, 2022

A rep for Consolidated Edison, an energy company responsible for powering the region, later confirmed the manhole explosion. According to the rep, the fires had been sparked as a result of “cable failure.” There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY), per WCBS, has since confirmed the mitigation of the cellar and sub-cellar of an associated building that had been discovered to be demonstrating “elevated carbon monoxide levels.”

Times Square is currently closed off around 43rd and Broadway. Possibly bc of a manhole explosion but waiting for confirmation @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/RoKRQuCtyu — Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) April 10, 2022

Similar manhole-related incidents, of course, are far from uncommon in metropolitan areas. But given the current state of everything, it’s easy to understand how Sunday’s explosion was initially met with concern. When reached for comment by Complex on Monday, an FDNY spokesperson offered the following rundown of events:

“1847hrs 215 W 43 Street.

Fire operations on scene for three manholes on fire.

Searches of surrounding properties revealed elevated carbon monoxide levels at 229 W 43rd Street.

Firefighters mitigated the CO levels in the cellar and subcellar of the location.

Fire operations concluded 2055hrs.

Scene turned over to utilities.

No injuries.”