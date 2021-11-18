TikTok Users May Be Eligilbe For A Part Of A $92 Million Payout

TikTok users may be eligible for a share of $92 million after the social media company agreed to a class-action settlement.

via: Hot97

It has been reported that users who have used TikTok or Musical.ly apps before October 1st could possibly be eligible for a payout from a $92 million class-action settlement.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, agreed to the settlement in February after allegations of the company keeping users’ personal information without their consent.

The complaint and settlement were both filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, in connection to the incident that reportedly affected 89 million users. The documents also state that ByteDance “violated federal and state laws by collecting and sharing users’ personal data without sufficient notice and consent.”

However, ByteDance have denied all allegations. Those who have been affected are being urged to file a claim by March 1, 2022. Parents are also encouraged to file on their minor children’s behalf.

Click here to file your claim.