TikTok User Claims Cetaphil Copied Her Videos for Their Super Bowl Ad [Video] | lovebscott.com

A TikTok user and her stepdad are accusing giant Cetaphil of stealing from their videos for one of the new Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl commercials.

Cetaphil’s super bowl commercial about the taylor swift effect is actually so sweet ? pic.twitter.com/tXJ7XuOmR0 — Tayvis Nation ??? (@tayvisnation) February 9, 2024

via Complex:

On Friday, the woman, named Sharon Mbabazi, took to her TikTok page and posted a series of videos calling out Cetaphil for releasing a Super Bowl commercial that ripped off several of their content videos. In the Cetaphil commercial, a father is watching football and tries every attempt to get his daughter to watch something on his phone, which she blocks in favor of doing other things, such as going through her skincare routine.

The girl gives in after she hears about a “famous fan” in attendance at a game, seemingly a reference to Taylor Swift. In Mbabazi’s videos, her stepdad tries to read off the top news in the NFL, including Swift’s appearance at Chiefs games while she’s doing her skincare routine.

According to Mbabazi, Cetaphil copied several things from her videos, such as using a white father in their commercial to do the same thing that she did with her white stepfather in their TikTok posts.

“Y’all Cetaphil legit copied the TikToks I made with my stepdad back in September,” Mbabazi said in her video. “Like y’all could have at least given us some credit what’s up?”

In another video, Mbabazi’s dad said, “That’s a beautiful story that you have, and your commercial is going to be on the Super Bowl, but it’s our story.”

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Niners are looking to add a sixth Super Bowl trophy to their collection, while the Chiefs are looking to win their third championship in five years.

It looks like Cetaphil is going to have some explaining to do.