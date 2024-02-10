Kanye West Accused of Being ‘Obsessed’ with Taylor Swift after Name-Dropping Her on New Album: He’s ‘Desperate’ | lovebscott.com

Kanye West name-dropped Taylor Swift in his new song “Carnival” and Swifties are NOT having it.

via Page Six:

In the song, which can be found on his new album, “Vultures 1,” West claims he “made six Taylor Swift.”

It’s unclear what he meant by that lyric, but given their unpleasant history, fans were appalled by the name-drop and took to social media to say the rapper’s “obsessed” with the singer.

“Taylor Swift was his target twice and has successfully moved on from both events and thrived. Meanwhile, Kanye feels the need to name drop her everytime he needs clout and attention,” one fan argued on X.

“Says a lot about how desperate he is to be relevant right now,” they added.

A second disgruntled Swiftie wrote, “kanye west still unironically thinking he made taylor swift famous is so.. like if you’re the one using her name in songs TWICE because you’re desperate for attention, i don’t think you’re as relevant as you think you are.”

“Kanye, is the only [person] who’s gonna mention Taylor Swift’s name in an attempt to get relevant again and perhaps a bit famous,” a third person wrote.

“just like when he begged to have her name in his song last time when he illegally recorded her call & his ex wife edited it to paint TS as a liar.”

Of course, the above mentioned fan was referring to the rapper’s 2016 beef with Swift.

At the time, he dropped his song, titled “Famous,” in which he rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Swift expressed her dismay over the lyrics, but West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, claimed she approved the lyrics and released a video on Snapchat — which was eventually proven to be edited — to make her look like a liar.

The threesome never made up following the drama, as West nor Kardashian, 43, have apologized to Swift, according to TMZ.

The 14-time Grammy winner, on the other hand, has not been afraid to speak about the feud, last bringing it up during her Time 2023 Person of the Year profile.

“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she reflected.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.”

“I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard,” she further explained.

Kanye should give Taylor (and all of us) a rest. We’re tired.