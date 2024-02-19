TikTok Star Sabrina Brier Is Joining 'Abbott Elementary' Season 3 [Video] | lovebscott.com

Abbott Elementary is getting a new teacher — and you may recognize her face.

TikTok star Sabrina Brier is set to join the ABC comedy for season three.

via Complex:

In a TikTok teaser for an upcoming episode, Brier appears to be a teacher at the school.

“Now that I’m doing my fellowship at the district, I like to pop by and see how they’re doing at Abbott,” Janine (Quinta Brunson) says in the clip, as she peaks into Brier’s class. “They hardly even know I’m here.”

The show’s latest season follows Janine as she settles into her new fellowship role, where she tries her best to advocate for Abbott and other schools in the Philadelphia district.

Brier has a massive following on TikTok, where she creates skits with her friends in a myriad of different—and often awkward—situations. In addition to her upcoming role, she also appeared in the limited web series, Command Z, which also starred Michael Cera and Roy Wood Jr.

Though Abbott Elementary’s Season 3 only premiered earlier this month, it has already been renewed for a fourth season. Co-star William Stanford Davis, who plays the custodian Mr. Johnson, announced the news at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour on Feb. 10.

Brunson also recently took home the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Season 2.

“I love making Abbott Elementary so much,” Brunson said in her acceptance speech. “And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this.”

We can’t wait to watch!