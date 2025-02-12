TikTok Star Bailey Hutchins Dead at Age 26 Following Colon Cancer Diagnosis: ‘No Longer Suffering’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 1 hour ago

The registered nurse’s husband Caden Hutchins announced her death in an Instagram post on Saturday, Feb. 8

TikTok star Bailey Hutchins has died at age 26 after a two-year cancer battle.

Bailey’s husband, Caden Hutchins, announced her death in an Instagram statement on Saturday, February 8, writing, “I’m devastated to say that my Bailey B has passed away last night. She fought such a tough incredible fight these past two years and she’s no longer suffering from all the torturous pain she has endured during this journey.”

Caden, who exchanged vows with Bailey in 2023, reflected on the legacy she was leaving behind.

“Being your husband and caregiver has been such a blessing to me. I am still in such disbelief and in denial that I just lost my best friend,” he continued. “You were and always will be such a light in any room you fill Bailey, and such an inspiration to others.”

The post concluded: “Your faith could move mountains Baby, unfortunately, God had bigger plans for you Up Above. Until we meet again???.”

Bailey’s sister Ashley Rolfes shared an emotional post of her own, writing, “As of 2/7 at 10:30 pm, after a two-year battle of a terrible disease, my beautiful sister gained her angel wings.”

The social media personality’s TikTok page acknowledged her death alongside a video from her wedding day.

“Last night our Bailey B passed on to Heaven. Although we selfishly wanted her here forever, we are at peace knowing that she no longer has to endure any pain or suffering,” the caption read. “This past month+ has been an absolute devastating nightmare for Bailey as well as our families. Bailey fought so hard these past 2 years.”

The post highlighted the love Bailey’s husband had for her, adding, “It’s been an incredible journey to watch and I am so honored to be your husband and caregiver. Her spirit is as radiant as the sun. Bailey is such a light, and we plan on continuing to let it shine on. Myself, and our families will share her platform to tell stories about great memories and knowledge passed on to us from B. She was and always will be such a spark to so many, her story will live on.”

Bailey previously used her platform to document her health journey after being diagnosed with colon cancer, raising awareness about being on the lookout for early symptoms. Today reported that Bailey had stage IV colorectal cancer with peritoneal metastasis.

“I have been in the hospital for the last 5 days and have undergone 2 surgeries to identify and remove a tumor in my colon,” she wrote via Instagram in 2023. “I currently have Stage three colon cancer which has obviously devastated me and my family. I am currently recovering I’m the hospital from a colectomy, biopsy, Appendix removal and removal of 52 lymph nodes. 20 … [were] positive.”

She continued: “A majority of the tumor was removed however they couldn’t safely remove the entire tumor as it has attached to my spleen and pancreas. My next adventure is to heal from this major surgery and begin Chemotherapy within the next 4 weeks. I just ask for everyone prayers for a positive PET scan so my diagnosis is not increased to a stage 4.”

Bailey started a GoFundMe before her death to help cover treatment costs. More than $130,000 was raised out of the $150,000 goal.

“Caden and I would love to be able to freeze some eggs to allow for children I’m the future. As chemotherapy significantly decreases fertility. Unfortunately egg freezing and medical bills is a very expensive process,” she concluded in a 2023 post. “Any amount helps but most importantly prayers as I try to fight this disease. I am so thankful for my family, doctors, friends, and fiancé as I couldn’t do this without them. I am going to keep of fighting. If I don’t not respond to you in a timely manner I am sorry I am just trying to process my diagnosis and spend time with my family at this time. I love you all ??.”

via: UsWeekly