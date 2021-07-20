Tiger Woods Teaches Jada Pinkett Smith How to Golf in Miniseries Filmed Day Before His Rollover Car Crash [Video]

In the 24 hours leading up to his involvement in a car accident, Tiger Woods gave celebrities like Dwyane Wade and Jada Pinkett Smith personal golf lessons.

via: People

Golf Digest’s A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons features Woods teaching other celebrities the game, including Jada Pinkett Smith, David Spade and Dwyane Wade. The entire four-part miniseries was filmed in February the day before Woods’ accident in Rancho Palos Verdes, a message at the beginning of the premiere episode says.

“The content was captured in February, the day before Tiger had his unfortunate car accident, from which he is still recovering,” the message says. “With this knowledge, the deep and poignant conversations will undoubtedly resonate even more strongly with viewers. The series is being released with the blessing of Tiger and his guests.”

“Shooting this series was some of the most fun I’ve ever had filming on the golf course,” Woods, 45, said in a statement. “Each guest brought a unique perspective on life, both professionally and personally. I’m always inspired by others who are considered the best at what they do and learning about how they made it to the top.”

In the debut episode, the 82-time PGA Tour winner and Pinkett Smith reflect on aging and its effect on their bodies.

“I need to have a little bit of help,” Woods said when Pinkett Smith brought up his family workouts with his daughter Sam Alexis Woods, 13, and son Charlie Axel Woods, 11.

He added, “Sucks getting older.”

“I like the wisdom that comes with it,” the actress said, to which Woods replied, “Yeah, but the body.”

The three-time U.S. Open winner continued, “You’re right, about the wisdom part of it, but the body. I’ve had 10 operations.”

“Where do you think your resilience comes from, like building your body back, building your game back, building your life and the fact that you don’t even recognize it?” Pinkett Smith asked Woods.

“I’m always fighting, you know, and I’m always trying to get better,” he said. “That’s all I know. I feel like I’m never out of the fight, you know, in that regard, I’m always pushing.”

While the actress commented that Woods’ golf game has seemingly been unaffected by his multiple injuries, he admitted, “The body definitely knows it.”

The conversation now marks an eerie precursor to Woods’ Feb. 23 car accident — he struck a sign in the road’s center divider and cut through a tree — that led to the golfer’s 11th major surgery.

The vehicle sustained major damage, and Woods underwent emergency surgery for “significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity.” He did not return back home to Florida until mid-March.

Wade previously spoke about filming with Woods during an appearance on Inside the NBA on the day of the accident, saying “we’re all shaken” by the news of the horrible crash.

“My prayers go out to him, and hopefully a speedy recovery for him, and hopefully he gets a chance to get back to doing what he loves to do, and that’s playing the game of golf,” he said.

In late May, Woods told Golf Digest that recovering from the crash has been “an entirely different animal” from his previous injuries.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced,” he shared. When asked by the outlet if he would be able to play golf again, the athlete declined to answer.

Ultimately, the Los Angeles County Sheriff found that speed was the primary cause of Woods’ single-car rollover crash, but that there were “no signs of impairment” and that the pro golfer would not be cited for the accident.

After the sheriff’s announcement, Woods issued a statement saying that he would “continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time.”

A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons airs Tuesdays on Golf Digest through August 10.