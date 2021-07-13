'Tiger King' Series Starring Nicholas Cage Reportedly No Longer Happening

The “Tiger King” spinoff that would have starred Nicolas Cage as Joe Exotic has been trashed, according to a report.

via NYDN:

The highly anticipated show was going to appear on Amazon Prime Video, but Cage said Amazon decided to shelve the project.

“We should clear the record,” Cage told Variety. “I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it come together.”

“They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it’s no longer relevant.”

“Tiger King” became an early-pandemic phenomenon on Netflix, spawning multiple reported shows on the controversial headliners: Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe and Bhagavan “Doc” Antle.

In the meantime, the federal government seized the animals at Exotic’s former zoo in Oklahoma.

Cage, busy as always, will continue working on his new role playing himself, according to Variety. Cage is set to star in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.”

All these amazing shows getting canceled and they wanted to give us THIS? We’re glad it’s gone.