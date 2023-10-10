Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Explains Why She Called Omarosa a ‘C*ck-Sucking, C*m-Guzzling, Republican C*nt’: 'She Tried Me'

Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard isn’t here for Omarosa and she made it abundantly clear while filming E!’s ‘House of Villains.’

At some point, Tiffany called Omarosa a “c*ck-sucking, c*m-guzzling, Republican c*nt.”

via Page Six:

“Well, Omarosa, bless her heart, but she tried me and I had to remind her of the pecking order,” she said during a press junket.

“I am the HBIC, always will be and I’m the original,” Pollard added. “And she tried me.”

The “Flavor of Love” OG — who made history in 2007 as the first Black woman to front a reality dating competition series with VH1’s “I Love New York” — said that she once thought Omarosa, 49, was her “House of Villains” ally.

However, she teased that a betrayal forced their brief friendship to implode.

“I don’t want to give too much away but when she was like, ‘I can’t give you what I said I was going to give you’ — and this is just the villainous stuff that was going on — which [was] I thought that I had her vote [to stay in the game],” Pollard divulged.

“But don’t play me in public, sis, because you’re going to take several seats.”

When asked if Omarosa “took at least one seat” amid their conflict, Pollard quipped back, “Is she standing up yet? I think I broke her legs.”

While Pollard’s “Republican” diss was clearly taking shots at Omarosa’s previous association with ex-President Donald Trump, the “Apprentice” alum made it clear to Page Six that she no longer has a relationship with the former commander-in-chief.

“I think it would be very hard for Donald Trump to run for president from jail,” she told us, throwing shade at his efforts to reclaim the Oval Office in 2024, which have been marred by an ongoing slew of legal woes.

Trump, 77, is currently facing a $250 million civil fraud trial in New York, while his legal team has seemingly made moves to delay a scheduled May 2024 trial meant to address his handling of sensitive government records after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Thirteen years after meeting Trump as a contestant on the first season of “The Apprentice,” Omarosa joined his presidential campaign as Director of African American Outreach.

Following his 2016 win, she became his Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison — but made a contentious exit from her post in 2017.

Throughout it all, Omarosa — infamous for her cutthroat approach to reality TV, business and all money-making endeavors — maintained an icy public image that fits the mold for “House of Villains,” which sees notorious unscripted stars scheme against each other in pursuit of a $200,000 cash prize.

“We shot ‘The Apprentice’ in September of 2003 and here we are almost 20 years to the day and I wanted to do something fun to celebrate my 20 years in this crazy business,” she told Page Six of her decision to sign on to the show.

“When [my] agency called me and pitched it to me, I thought, ‘This sounds like old-school reality TV.’ [We’re] getting back to the roots, in a house living with people you don’t know, strategizing, conniving and backstabbing,” she elaborated. “It’s delicious.”

Pollard, for her part, felt equally compelled by the offer.

“I felt like I would not not be a part of something called the ‘House of Villains.’ Hello, it’s on E!” she said, emphasizing that much of her cosmetic work has been documented by the network for prior shows.

“I done had three nose augmentations on E! and breast lifts and this and that, and that and the third,” Pollard noted. “I’ve already bared it all, so I might as well come on and be nasty, villainous ‘New York.’”

“House of Villains” Season 1 also stars Corinne Olympios (“The Bachelor”), Jax Taylor (“Vanderpump Rules”), Jonny Fairplay (“Survivor”), Tanisha Thomas (“Bad Girls Club”), Bobby Lytes (“Love & Hip Hop: Miami”), Shake Chatterjee (“Love Is Blind”), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzi (“The Challenge”) and Anfisa Arkhipchenko (“90 Day Fiancé”).

We wonder what Omarosa said back…“House of Villains” premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on E!