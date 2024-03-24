Tiffany Haddish Says She’s Sober Following DUI Arrest in 2023 | lovebscott.com

Tiffany Haddish is living a straight-and-narrow existence.

via: THR

The actress-comedian said on Friday’s episode of Amanda de Cadnet’s The Conversation podcast, “I haven’t drank any alcohol, smoked any weed or anything in, like, 72 days.”

After de Cadnet congratulated her, Haddish added, “It’s not hard. It’s not that hard for me, ’cause it wasn’t really, like, my main thing anyways.” The Girls Trip actress proceeded to note that she struggles more with eating healthy amounts of meat and candy.

In November 2023, Haddish was arrested for the second time for suspicion of driving under the influence after she fell asleep at the wheel of her car in Beverly Hills. She was previously arrested on suspicion of a DUI in Georgia in January 2022.

The DUI charges were later dismissed in the November case, but she pleaded no contest to a vehicle code violation.

When de Cadnet asked what led her to stop consuming alcohol and marijuana, the Haunted Mansion star said she’s “being obedient to the law,” adding that “it’s court-mandated.” She also noted that she only used marijuana to manage the pain caused by her endometriosis.

Following the second arrest, Haddish explained to Entertainment Tonight that she had a long day on Thanksgiving, which included events at The Laugh Factory as well as seeing Yächtley Crëw perform at the El Rey Theatre. But she told the publication at the time that she was “going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries.”

Haddish also added on her recent podcast appearance that she was “driving exhausted” that day and would have fought her November charges “tooth and nail” if stress hadn’t ultimately impacted her health.