Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Roe v. Wade Decision, Reveals Adoption Plan: 'I Want to Be Present'

Tiffany Haddish is sharing her thoughts on the recent Roe v. Wade ruling — and plans to become a parent.

“I think it’s about locking up people of color. I think it’s a way to put more people in jail, and I also think it’s a way to control women’s bodies,” Haddish, 42, says of the new law. “That’s why I’m going to run for Congress. I’m going to write a bill to make it illegal for men to masturbate. How about that?”

Calling the news “upsetting,” Haddish also tells PEOPLE how the ruling will create “more suffering.”

“If you’re going to make it illegal for me to make choices with my body, then it should be illegal for you to masturbate because you killing people when you do that,” she shares.

“Every time you jack off, that’s, what? A billion people dead. No chance to live. I’m just saying,” the actress continues. “You touch yourself; you a murderer.”

Roe v. Wade is a landmark Supreme Court decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

The Supreme Court’s 6-to-3 ruling reverses nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of women’s reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months.

While speaking to PEOPLE at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, the Grammy-Award-winning comedian also revealed her goal to become a parent, which she plans to accomplish through adoption, saying, “it’s very difficult.”

“As a black woman, trying to adopt a white baby, it’s hard out here. They won’t let you. They let white people adopt black babies, Asian babies, Mexican babies, but they don’t let black people do that. Why is that? Come on, people,” she shares.

“But it’s actually a joke, but that is a real topic we should be discussing out here on the streets, why you can’t like interracially adopt when you’re… That’s a whole other situation,” she explains. “Anyways, once I finish these two, I got two more movies to do and then I’ll adopt.”

“Because I want to be present,” she adds. “If I’m going to be a parent, I want to be a present parent.”

