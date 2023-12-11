Tiffany Haddish Ordered to Submit to Weekly Drug Tests, Banned From Drinking After 2nd DUI Arrest

Tiffany Haddish vowed to seek help after her recent arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

via: Radar Online

A Georgia judge ordered Haddish not to drink alcohol or consume illegal drugs — and said the comedian had to undergo random drug testing following her 2nd DUI arrest.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the judge presiding over Haddish’s criminal case in Georgia made the ruling last week.

The decision came after prosecutors asked the court to modify Haddish’s bond conditions after she was arrested for a 2nd DUI in Los Angeles.

In their motion, Prosecutors told the court that Haddish had been arrested on November 24, 2023. As we previously reported, the comedian was arrested after being spotted asleep in her car, which was on, while in the middle of the street.

The arrest came several months after Haddish was arrested in Georgia on January 14, 2022, over similar claims.

Last month, the prosecutors asked that Haddish’s bond be modified to include a provision stating Haddish cannot drink and must be drug tested.

At the recent hearing, the judge granted the motion. He ordered Haddish not to drink, use drugs including Hem products such as CBD. The order said all prescription drugs shall be within the therapeutic limit.

In addition, Haddish will submit to a drug test panel that detects the use of general illegal drugs and shall include testing for ETG and ETS, alcohol metabolites.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Haddish’s trial in the Georgia case was scheduled to start last week but was postponed due to her lawyer’s schedule.

Haddish previously accused the officers of an “unlawful search” during the Georgia arrest and demanded her blood test results not be used as evidence.

After officers pulled Haddish over they determined she had been smoking marijuana and arrested her for driving under the influence. Haddish argued the police started following her because they said her car matched a description of a call they received over someone asleep in their car.

Haddish claimed her car did not match the description of the car they were on the hunt for.

The comedian’s lawyer argued the officers “did not report observing any traffic violations or any less-safe driving during the one minute he observed Ms. Haddish operate her vehicle. Accordingly, the traffic stop was illegal and any evidence derived therefrom must be suppressed.”

Haddish demanded all “fruits” of the “unlawful seizure of [Haddish’s] person, Haddish’s blood test, and any statements Haddish is “alleged to have made on the grounds that they were the fruit of the unlawful search and seizure.”

A judge has yet to rule.

As we first reported, Haddish’s DUI arrest in LA is under review with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

On top of the criminal cases, Haddish was sued by her ex-friend for $1 million.