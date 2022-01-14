Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI in Georgia After Allegedly Dozing Off at the Wheel

Tiffany Haddish has been hit with a DUI after getting caught dozing in the driver’s seat of her vehicle on Friday in Georgia.

According to law enforcement, Tiffany was arrested by Peachtree City PD officers around 4 AM.

Police were responding to a call about a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel. Cops had a description of the vehicle and were on the lookout for it when they spotted Tiffany pulling into a neighborhood.

They stopped her and arrested her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway.

Cops believe she’d smoked marijuana.

Tiffany was only in police custody for a few hours. She posted $1,666 to bond out of jail around 6:30 AM.