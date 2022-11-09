Tierra Whack Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport

Tierra Whack charged Tuesday for bringing a loaded gun to the airport.

via: XXL

The North Philly rapper was taken into custody at the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday (Nov. 8), XXL confirmed via a rep for the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia District Attorney on Wednesday (Nov. 9). The arrest came after the Whack World rhymer attempted to go through a TSA screening area and was flagged. Screeners ultimately discovered a gun containing ammunition in her belongings.

“On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 11:56 A.M., at Philadelphia International Airport, Terminal C security [the] checkpoint incident occurred,” a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement released to XXL. “A 27-year-old black female placed a purse into the X-ray machine for screening. During the screening a firearm was determined to be in the purse. Philadelphia Police were notified. Recovered from the purse was a semi-automatic firearm, loaded with (6) live rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber. The defendant does have valid permit to carry in Pennsylvania. The checkpoint was shutdown while the investigation was conducted. The defendant was issued CVN for disorderly conduct and weapon was confiscated by police.”

Whack has since been released from police custody.

Tierra Whack isn’t the first rapper to be arrested at the airport with a gun this year. Over the summer, Kamaiyah was arrested under similar circumstances at the Hollywood Burbank Airport for having a loaded gun in her bag. The Bay Area rapper was charged with felony weapons possession.