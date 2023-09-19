Tia Mowry Shares Frustrations About Dating Again After Divorce [Video]

Tia Mowry is dating again after her divorce and she’s learning in real time what single folks’ have known for quite a while — there’s nothing out here in these streets!

via JJ:

The 45-year-old actress and Cory Hardrict, whom she shares two children with, split late last year.

In a new TikTok video, Tia revealed that dating as a divorcee is a bit different than she expected.

Dancing along to a Nicki Minaj song, Tia wrote on top of the clip, “when an emotionally immature man thinks he can play you, but when he goes low you go lower.”

She added in the caption, “This is a joke (don’t play with me) ?.”

In another video, posted just a few days earlier, Tia also shared her frustrations about entering the dating world once again.

“ghosting, and love bombing, and emotional unavailability, OH MY ? kidding, but not kidding ?,” she captioned that video.

