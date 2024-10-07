Home > NEWS

Tia Mowry Recalls Losing Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25: ‘I’ve Never Dated’

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Tia Mowry is looking back while moving forward.

Mowry said that her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, was her “first everything” since she wasn’t allowed to date until she was an adult.

The “Sister, Sister” alum, 46, didn’t hold back about being a late bloomer during Friday’s premiere episode of her new reality series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act.”

Advertisement

“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” the mom of two said in a confessional. “I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!”

Mowry also discussed Hardrict, 44, being her first beau with pal and fellow actress Essence Atkins.

“You know I’ve never dated,” the “Game” alum shared. “Cory was my first … everything!”

“That’s right you haven’t,” Atkins, 52, agreed with a laugh. “Right, I know!”

Advertisement

After a clip of Mowry’s confession landed on social media, many fans shared their reactions in the comments.

“Cory waiting 5 years to sleep with Tia after they first met when she was 20, then he immediately married her after. That’s actually so sweet,” one person posted on X.

Meanwhile, another defended the former couple’s decision to end their marriage. “Corey [sic] is a good guy they just grew apart,” the user wrote.

Advertisement

Mowry previously opened up about losing her virginity in her mid-20s during a 2013 interview with Ebony.

“My husband and I, we were friends for a whole year before we decided to start dating. And even once we started dating, we waited. I lost my virginity at 25. So we even waited for a while to even get intimate,” she said at the time.

“This works for some people and it doesn’t work for some people and it’s OK. That’s what I mean by baggage. Know and learn and understand what baggage can you handle and what can you not handle.”

The “Twitches” star filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022 after tying the knot in 2008. At the time, the actress penned a vulnerable message to announce their split.

Advertisement

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry wrote at the time. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The exes have two children together, son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

via: Page Six

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

General Hospital’s Kelly Monaco Opens Up About Exit From Show After 21 Years

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

ICYMI: 5 Top Moments from Kamala Harris’ Call Her Daddy Interview: Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Roe v. Wade & More [Video]

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Gospel Singer and Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dead at 91

By: Denver Sean
NEWS

Say What Now? California Man Sentenced After Bizarre, Violent Crime Spree with Victims Aged 6 to 90

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Decline Coachella 2025 Headline Slots

By: Walker
NEWS

DDG Rips Joe Budden for Commenting on His Breakup With Halle Bailey, Saying He’s Irrelevant [Photo + Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Nelly Jokes About His Performance With St. Lunatics Despite The Fact That The Group Is Currently Suing Him [Photo + Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Patriots Captain Jabrill Peppers Arrested on Assault, Strangulation, Drug Charges

By: Walker
NEWS

Yung Miami Reacts To Man Asking Her To Sign Baby Oil Amid Diddy Allegations [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Iman Shumpert Insists Amber Rose Just A Friend Despite Beach Outing [Video]

By: Walker