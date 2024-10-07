Tia Mowry Recalls Losing Her Virginity to Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict at 25: ‘I’ve Never Dated’

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Tia Mowry is looking back while moving forward.

Mowry said that her ex-husband, Cory Hardrict, was her “first everything” since she wasn’t allowed to date until she was an adult.

The “Sister, Sister” alum, 46, didn’t hold back about being a late bloomer during Friday’s premiere episode of her new reality series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Act.”

“I wasn’t even allowed to date until I was 18 years old,” the mom of two said in a confessional. “I met Cory when I turned 20 and I lost my virginity at 25. There, I said it! And then we got married! Boom!”

Mowry also discussed Hardrict, 44, being her first beau with pal and fellow actress Essence Atkins.

“You know I’ve never dated,” the “Game” alum shared. “Cory was my first … everything!”

“That’s right you haven’t,” Atkins, 52, agreed with a laugh. “Right, I know!”

After a clip of Mowry’s confession landed on social media, many fans shared their reactions in the comments.

Tia asks her friend, Essence Atkins on how she managed to get through her divorce. #TiaMowry #MyNextAct Source: @WEtv pic.twitter.com/5XiW89Q8wJ — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) October 5, 2024

“Cory waiting 5 years to sleep with Tia after they first met when she was 20, then he immediately married her after. That’s actually so sweet,” one person posted on X.

Meanwhile, another defended the former couple’s decision to end their marriage. “Corey [sic] is a good guy they just grew apart,” the user wrote.

Mowry previously opened up about losing her virginity in her mid-20s during a 2013 interview with Ebony.

“My husband and I, we were friends for a whole year before we decided to start dating. And even once we started dating, we waited. I lost my virginity at 25. So we even waited for a while to even get intimate,” she said at the time.

“This works for some people and it doesn’t work for some people and it’s OK. That’s what I mean by baggage. Know and learn and understand what baggage can you handle and what can you not handle.”

The “Twitches” star filed for divorce from Hardrict in October 2022 after tying the knot in 2008. At the time, the actress penned a vulnerable message to announce their split.

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry wrote at the time. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

The exes have two children together, son Cree, 13, and daughter Cairo, 6.

via: Page Six