Tia Mowry Gives Another Update on Relationship with Twin Sister Tamera After Recent Comments

BY: LBS STAFF Published 7 hours ago

“She’s just not as accessible,” Tia says, as she once again clarifies where she stands with Tamera presently after she shared that she and her twin are no longer “close.”

Tia Mowry is opening up about her relationship with her twin sister Tamera Mowry.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Sister, Sister alum gave an update on where she stands with Tamera after recent comments she made on her new reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, in which she shared that they’re no longer “close.”

“What I [meant] by that is access,” Tia, 46, told ET. “She is a mother. Her children need her. She is also a wife. Her husband needs her. So she’s just not as accessible as the way it used to be. So I’m comparing it to what it used to be. But I literally just talked to her yesterday.”

When asked about fans’ concern over a possible “divide” between the sisters, Tia said, “No. Everything is good.”

“I’m gonna say what my cousin says: All. Is. Well. Period,” she added with a laugh.

The mom of two said she would love for her twin to appear in her reality show at some point, but for now, she noted that Tamera is “in a different place in her life.”

“She wants to do her thing, and I’m doing my thing. It’s the same thing with my brother. We were doing movies together, Seventeen Again,” Tia said, referring to the 2000 film that starred her twin and younger brother, Tahj.

“I think the reason people tend to go there is because our careers started together. But just like any sibling, everybody goes off to do their own thing, and you want them to. You want them to be individuals and to fly solo,” she added. “So there’s nothing harmful in any of that.”

Tia made headlines last month over comments she made in a first look at Tia Mowry: My Next Act. In the preview, she said she revealed she’s no longer “close” with her twin sister, while reflecting on her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

“I came into this world with a twin, and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship so I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey,” she said.

Tia — who finalized her divorce from Hardrict in 2023 — continued, “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce.”

“It’s times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close, and I could pick up the phone and call her,” she added. “But that’s just not where we are right now.”

After the clip sparked shock and sadness among fans, Tia clarified her comments while speaking with multiple outlets.

“This is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them,” she told Us Weekly. “We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives. That is what that was all about.”

She added, “In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case. It’s called life.”

Tia explained to the outlet that Tamera also doesn’t live nearby. While Tia resides in Los Angeles near their father Timothy and brother Tahj, Tamera settled in Napa, California — a six-hour drive from Los Angeles — with her husband, Adam Housley, and kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, 9.

Their other brother, Tavior Mowry, meanwhile, lives in Tennessee.

Despite the pair not being as close in proximity, Tia told Us that she loves her sister “very much” and that she and Tamera have a “beautiful connection.”

“I love my sister very much. She loves me very much,” Tia maintained. “We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

via: TooFab