Tia Mowry Explains Why She Identifies As Black, Not Biracial [Video]

Tia Mowry details the real reason she solely identifies as a Black woman, despite being biracial.

via: Vibe

On The Cool Mom Code Podcast, episode published on Wednesday (Aug. 30), the 45-year-old discussed how her parents and upbringing informed her experience.

“I identify myself as a Black woman,” Mowry explained to podcast host Lizzy Mathis. “My mother is Black, you know what I mean?… My mother is a strong woman…My mother is dark-skinned. I have seen and felt her struggles as being a Black woman. So to me, of course, my dad is white, but I am an extension of my mother.”

The Twitches star continued to detail, “Yes, I am mixed race but it’s how I identify myself, and I identify myself as a Black woman. That is how I’ve been viewed. That is how I’ve been seen. And I remember studying in school that if you have a single drop of Black blood, you’re Black.”

“That’s how we were raised and so that’s how I consider myself. I feel like that is my purpose. My passion in life is to be that representation for my community of diverse women and Black women,” the mother of two added as she and Mathis laugh in agreement.

The Cool Mom Code podcast is explained as a source for insights, laughter, and a hefty dose of empowerment on the official YouTube channel. With the Baggage Claim actress, the platform promises an “empowering episode” discussing “nurturing meaningful relationships, while navigating the whirlwind of life in the spotlight.”

The two women also chat about the dynamic landscape of representation for people of color in the dazzling yet challenging realm of stardom in Hollywood.

As reported by Buzzfeed, the podcast was recorded before the actress announced she and Cory Hardrict split after 15 years of marriage.

